Contrasting Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Stryker alerts:

73.3% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Stryker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Teleflex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stryker and Teleflex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 0 6 16 0 2.73 Teleflex 0 1 7 1 3.00

Stryker currently has a consensus price target of $228.11, suggesting a potential upside of 5.57%. Teleflex has a consensus price target of $407.56, suggesting a potential upside of 7.99%. Given Teleflex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teleflex is more favorable than Stryker.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryker and Teleflex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $14.88 billion 5.44 $2.08 billion $8.26 26.16 Teleflex $2.45 billion 7.14 $200.80 million $9.90 38.12

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Teleflex. Stryker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 13.99% 25.75% 11.51% Teleflex 17.36% 18.81% 7.96%

Dividends

Stryker pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Teleflex pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Stryker pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Teleflex pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stryker has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Stryker is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Stryker has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teleflex beats Stryker on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment provides neurotechnology products that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. It also provides spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 80 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease. The company also provides interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and cardiac care products, such as diagnostic and intra-aortic balloon catheters, and capital equipment. In addition, it offers anesthesia products, such as pain management products for use in surgical and obstetric procedures; airway management products and related devices for use in pre-hospital emergency and hospital settings; and other pre-hospital emergency products. Further, the company offers surgical products, including Weck Ligation Systems, Weck EFx Fascial Closure Systems, Percutaneous Surgical Systems, Weck Vista bladeless access ports, Deknatel sutures, and Pilling and Kmedic surgical instruments; products for use in acute care settings for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and in general and specialty surgical applications; and single-use respiratory, urology, and interventional urology products. Additionally, it provides devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers, such as custom-engineered extrusions, diagnostic and interventional catheters, balloon sheath/dilator sets and kits, sutures, performance fibers, and bioresorbable resins and fibers. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.