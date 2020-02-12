Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Up 29.3% in January

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 696,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,286,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,909,000 after purchasing an additional 371,303 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ABN Amro downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.51.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

