Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Updates FY Earnings Guidance

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) issued an update on its FY earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.26-2.36 for the period. Corecivic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.30-2.40 EPS.

CXW traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.11. Corecivic has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $24.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. Corecivic’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

