Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Updates Q Earnings Guidance

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) updated its Q earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.50 for the period. Corecivic also updated its FY guidance to $2.26-2.36 EPS.

NYSE:CXW traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,363. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. Corecivic has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Get Corecivic alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Corecivic’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.