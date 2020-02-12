Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Corelogic alerts:

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,516,889.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $585,825 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after acquiring an additional 506,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 1,211.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 327,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 121.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 270,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 2,683.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 252,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. Corelogic has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 125.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.