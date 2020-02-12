Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) President Buys $11,830.00 in Stock

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) President Ralph W. Bradshaw purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $11,830.00.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 937,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,994. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1853 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 67,208 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.