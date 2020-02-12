Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mackie lowered shares of Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Correvio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Shares of CORV stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54. Correvio Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1,022.22% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

