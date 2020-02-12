Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. Corteva makes up approximately 1.3% of TCF National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TCF National Bank owned about 0.05% of Corteva worth $11,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $31,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $30.94. 2,683,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,613,397. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

