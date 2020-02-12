Cortex (CTXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.35 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Cortex token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, BitForex, UEX and Bithumb. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $29.35 million and $11.68 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.03487072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00253017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00150521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002942 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, UEX, DEx.top, DDEX, CoinBene, CoinTiger, DragonEX, OKEx, Ethfinex, BitForex, Huobi and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.