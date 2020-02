Cosan (CZZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, analysts expect Cosan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CZZ stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. Cosan has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's RaĆ­zen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

