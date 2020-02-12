Cosan (CZZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, analysts expect Cosan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CZZ stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. Cosan has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

