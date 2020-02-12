Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 18.1% Higher This Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $5.13 or 0.00049289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Hotbit, GDAC and BitForex. Cosmos has a market cap of $978.78 million and approximately $265.22 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00081849 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,440.11 or 1.00250277 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000651 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000438 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 108.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, BitForex, Coinone and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

