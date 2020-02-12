Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,553 shares of company stock worth $2,260,585 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $315.12. 1,381,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,385. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $209.26 and a 1-year high of $316.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

