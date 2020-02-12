Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.9% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,553 shares of company stock worth $2,260,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.44 on Wednesday, reaching $315.12. 1,381,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,385. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.26 and a fifty-two week high of $316.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.