Couchain Market Cap Tops $8,194.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $8,194.00 and $5,583.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Couchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Couchain has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Couchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00046567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $617.90 or 0.05967511 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00056632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00120354 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009837 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain (COU) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Couchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Couchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.