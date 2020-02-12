Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,300 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 611,100 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CVTI stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.20 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

CVTI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

