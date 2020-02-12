CPChain Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $53,364.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

