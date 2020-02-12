Craig Hallum Boosts Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $46.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

KRNT traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $43.79. 250,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,093. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 218.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,724 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $16,717,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,668,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after buying an additional 1,061,003 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $10,284,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $25,234,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

