Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) is Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s 9th Largest Position

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the period. Credicorp comprises 2.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.54% of Credicorp worth $91,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter valued at $184,519,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Credicorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,119,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,300,000 after acquiring an additional 111,974 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Credicorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,359,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,336,000 after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Credicorp by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,673,000 after acquiring an additional 61,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Credicorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 407,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,870,000 after acquiring an additional 54,688 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $5.10 on Wednesday, reaching $209.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,316. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $198.93 and a 52-week high of $252.49. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

