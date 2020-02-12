CREDIT Reaches Market Cap of $216,497.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. CREDIT has a total market cap of $216,497.00 and approximately $128,655.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CREDIT has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045712 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000407 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.