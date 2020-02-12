Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €59.00 Price Target

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been given a €59.00 ($68.60) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.13 ($61.77).

Unilever has a 1 year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 1 year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

