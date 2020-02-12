Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 5,000 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

ULVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,220 ($55.51) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 5,350 ($70.38) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,698.18 ($61.80).

ULVR stock traded down GBX 26.50 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,661.50 ($61.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,439.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,686.81. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,944 ($51.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.45.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

