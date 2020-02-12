Credits 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $289,849.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Gate.io and CoinBene. During the last week, Credits has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $11.41 million and approximately $289,849.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00051927 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Tidex, Gate.io, LBank, Mercatox, WazirX, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.