Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$0.85

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Laurentian from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.18% from the stock’s current price.

CR has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$0.90 price target on Crew Energy in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$0.75 price objective on Crew Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.90.

Shares of TSE:CR remained flat at $C$0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 290,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,833. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 million and a PE ratio of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.55. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$1.36.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 849,868 shares in the company, valued at C$416,435.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 270,000 shares of company stock worth $130,230.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

