Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX):

2/11/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/24/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

1/14/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

1/10/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

12/23/2019 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

CRNX opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $309,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,429 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,270,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

