Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Societe Generale’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Criteo has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $961.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Criteo by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.