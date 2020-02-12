Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Nomura from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

CRTO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.32.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. Criteo has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $961.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 84.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

