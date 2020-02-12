Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Shares of CRTO opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $961.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Criteo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Criteo by 21.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 15.8% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

