Criteo’s (CRTO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of CRTO opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $961.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.69. Criteo has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.30 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Criteo by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

