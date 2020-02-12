Critical Contrast: UDR (NYSE:UDR) versus CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

UDR (NYSE:UDR) and CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UDR and CorePoint Lodging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 0 8 3 0 2.27 CorePoint Lodging 1 0 1 0 2.00

UDR presently has a consensus target price of $50.45, suggesting a potential upside of 2.36%. CorePoint Lodging has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.92%. Given CorePoint Lodging’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CorePoint Lodging is more favorable than UDR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of UDR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of UDR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

UDR has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UDR and CorePoint Lodging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $1.05 billion 13.80 $203.10 million $1.96 25.15 CorePoint Lodging $862.00 million 0.66 -$262.00 million $2.06 4.82

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than CorePoint Lodging. CorePoint Lodging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UDR and CorePoint Lodging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 15.20% 5.51% 2.02% CorePoint Lodging -29.01% -7.28% -3.75%

Dividends

UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CorePoint Lodging pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. UDR pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CorePoint Lodging pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UDR has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and CorePoint Lodging has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CorePoint Lodging is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

UDR beats CorePoint Lodging on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2019, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 49,795 apartment homes including 366 homes under development. For over 46 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is based in Irving, Texas.

