Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given a C$17.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has been given a C$17.00 price objective by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.25 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.47.

TSE CRR.UN traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.92. 228,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.86. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.39. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.32 and a 1-year high of C$16.71.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

