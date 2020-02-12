Crowd Machine (CMCT) Achieves Market Cap of $341,060.00

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Crowd Machine token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, BitForex and IDEX. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $341,060.00 and approximately $17,374.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.03487072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00253017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00150521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Crowd Machine’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine.

Crowd Machine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

