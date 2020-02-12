Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Up 21.4% in January

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 119,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 15.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Crafts during the third quarter worth $78,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 128,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Crown Crafts during the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 456.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Crown Crafts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. 22,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,861. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 7.75%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.