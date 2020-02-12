Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 13% Higher Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $886,349.00 and $2,211.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00026338 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00203055 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00037831 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000587 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,601,876 coins and its circulating supply is 2,437,629 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

