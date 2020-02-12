Cryptonite (XCN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Cryptonite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange. During the last week, Cryptonite has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $73,705.00 and $7.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,368.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.48 or 0.02591808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.75 or 0.04546797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00797641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00900253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00117365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009793 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026538 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00703004 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info.

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

Cryptonite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

