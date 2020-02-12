Cryptopay Reaches Market Cap of $2.55 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $790.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 29.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00046839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $633.98 or 0.06087795 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00058298 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00128316 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

CPAY is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,540 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

