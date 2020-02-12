CryptoPing Market Cap Hits $281,195.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Tidex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $281,195.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

