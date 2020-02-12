CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Down 28.3% in January

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of CSPI stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. 1,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 million, a P/E ratio of -129.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of CSP worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

