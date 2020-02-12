CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Raised to C$18.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$16.75 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.60. The company had a trading volume of 277,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,694. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.75 and a 1-year high of C$16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

