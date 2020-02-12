CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,060,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,364 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart makes up 3.4% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 2.10% of CubeSmart worth $127,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $487,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 140.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 205,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 120,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $54,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.16. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $36.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

