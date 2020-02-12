CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of CubeSmart worth $10,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,499,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. 132,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,627. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cfra downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.