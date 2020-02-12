Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cummins earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Cummins’ ranking:

Shares of CMI traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.04. 1,163,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.89 and a 200-day moving average of $168.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

