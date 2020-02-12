CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 2.0% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $72.98. 6,694,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,916,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

