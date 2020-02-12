CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Cfra

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cfra from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

CVS stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.43. 9,297,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,916,323. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,449 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $79,201,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in CVS Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,904 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,031,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,894,000 after purchasing an additional 828,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $140,745,000 after purchasing an additional 652,905 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

