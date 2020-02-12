CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Posts Earnings Results

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.04-7.17 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.04-7.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,485,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,313. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

