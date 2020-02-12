Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cyanotech had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. Cyanotech has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.07.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

