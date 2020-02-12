Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.26-2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $511-519 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $510.73 million.Cyberark Software also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.26-2.38 EPS.

Cyberark Software stock opened at $118.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.52. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.63.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.