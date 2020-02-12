Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $106-110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.88 million.Cyberark Software also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.26-2.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. First Analysis cut Cyberark Software from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $118.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.