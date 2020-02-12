Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded at First Analysis

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by analysts at First Analysis from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $19.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,596,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,758. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.13 and its 200 day moving average is $118.38. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,694,000 after acquiring an additional 907,364 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 707,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,520,000 after acquiring an additional 33,587 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at $79,280,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

