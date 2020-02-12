CyberMiles Achieves Market Cap of $14.79 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $14.79 million and approximately $10.55 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, BCEX, Koinex and Bibox. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00763771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00050484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00068497 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008100 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006931 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Binance, Bithumb, DragonEX, BCEX, Bibox, IDCM, Zebpay, OKEx, LBank, Koinex, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

