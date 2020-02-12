CyrusOne (CONE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect CyrusOne to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CONE opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.52.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,490,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

